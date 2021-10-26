Piper Sandler Weighs in on The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NYSE:BX opened at $139.57 on Monday. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $141.14. The company has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after buying an additional 491,113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after buying an additional 121,471 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

