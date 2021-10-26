Pittards plc (PTD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on November 25th

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:PTD opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. Pittards has a 52-week low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 74 ($0.97). The company has a market capitalization of £8.07 million and a PE ratio of 55.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.24.
