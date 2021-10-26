Pittards plc (PTD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on November 25th

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:PTD opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. Pittards has a 52-week low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 74 ($0.97). The company has a market capitalization of £8.07 million and a PE ratio of 55.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.24.

Get Pittards alerts:

About Pittards

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates in UK and Ethiopia divisions. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Pittards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pittards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.