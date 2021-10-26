PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. PJT Partners posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

PJT Partners stock traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,199. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $215,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

