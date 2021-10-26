Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

