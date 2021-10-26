Plaisance Capital LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Ball comprises about 0.8% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

In related news, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.14. 58,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,398. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

