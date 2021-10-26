Plaisance Capital LLC Sells 13,900 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Plaisance Capital LLC lowered its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. makes up 3.2% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 142.9% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 246,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 284,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $2,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,734. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.