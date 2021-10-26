PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

PlayAGS stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 5,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,017. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The firm has a market cap of $295.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 3.41. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. As a group, analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

