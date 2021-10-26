Playcent Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Playcent has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $124,995.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00218007 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00104708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,626,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

