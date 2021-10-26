PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

NYSE:PHI opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.28. PLDT has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $992.14 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 25.25%. On average, research analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 4.8%. PLDT’s payout ratio is 47.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PLDT by 45.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PLDT by 25.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in PLDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in PLDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

