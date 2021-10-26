PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

Shares of PCH stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.45. 8,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,074. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 171.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of PotlatchDeltic worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

