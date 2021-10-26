PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Gap Up to $56.60

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.60, but opened at $58.92. PotlatchDeltic shares last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 1,945 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,534,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,096,000 after acquiring an additional 63,535 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after buying an additional 366,315 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.