PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $24.36 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PowerSchool stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

