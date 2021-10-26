PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

