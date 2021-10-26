Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 235,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,424,000. Morningstar makes up about 3.2% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Morningstar by 162.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $4,043,730.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,356,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,108,368.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total transaction of $118,005.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,116 shares of company stock worth $65,406,875 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.61. The stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,884. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.75 and a twelve month high of $306.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

