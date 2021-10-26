Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Sells 828,289 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,470,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828,289 shares during the quarter. Resideo Technologies makes up about 12.0% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 5.18% of Resideo Technologies worth $224,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,282,000 after purchasing an additional 225,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,912,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,036,000 after acquiring an additional 287,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,128,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

REZI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. 3,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

