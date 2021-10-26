Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at National Bankshares

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PD. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.63.

TSE PD opened at C$56.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$17.00 and a 12-month high of C$62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$756.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

