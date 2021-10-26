PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of PriceSmart worth $228,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $862,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $825,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,262,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,237 shares of company stock worth $8,268,470 in the last ninety days. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.19. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

