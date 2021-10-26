Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,890 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Principal Financial Group worth $107,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 816,017 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,970,000. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,987,000 after buying an additional 591,262 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,095,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after buying an additional 554,401 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

