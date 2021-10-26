PRIZM (PZM) Trading 5% Lower This Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $13.43 million and approximately $188,985.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001335 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,885,990,775 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

