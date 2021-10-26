Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 55.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $145.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $145.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

