Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $158.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target lifted by Truist from $137.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD opened at $145.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average of $124.20. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after acquiring an additional 753,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after acquiring an additional 327,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after buying an additional 325,597 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.