ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Shares Down 3.6%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 289,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 245,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

