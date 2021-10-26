ProPetro (PUMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 3.30.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProPetro stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

