ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 904 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,980 shares during the period. One01 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,045,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 85,588 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 145,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.