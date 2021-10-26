ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $333,000 in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STEP. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 59,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 16,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $655,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 15,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $643,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

