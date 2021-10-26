ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 27.3% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $9,795,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of HYLN opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.78. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.