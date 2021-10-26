ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,112 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AERI. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after purchasing an additional 548,628 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,411,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after buying an additional 436,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,240,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after buying an additional 67,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $483.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. The company had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.