ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $340,000 Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,382,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,690,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 56,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,662,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.