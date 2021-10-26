ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.26

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 65937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $2,078,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.