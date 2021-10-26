ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Bought by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.50. The company had a trading volume of 74,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,485. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.94. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $83.37.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

