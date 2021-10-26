Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $124.72 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $124,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $43,519,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 778.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,665. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $230.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

