Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,390 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $178,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 128,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,248 shares of company stock worth $27,469,121. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $650.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,256. The company has a market capitalization of $309.98 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.83. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

