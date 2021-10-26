Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 138 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 565,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $138,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total transaction of $1,261,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 798,656 shares of company stock worth $211,401,220. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

CRM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.41. 13,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.31 and its 200 day moving average is $246.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $295.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.21 billion, a PE ratio of 118.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

