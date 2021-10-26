Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,488 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $89,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,391. The company has a market cap of $118.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.47 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

