Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $475,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,887.23.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $31.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,780.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,554.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

