Putnam Investments LLC Has $332.29 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,142,477 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $332,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $371.66. The firm has a market cap of $393.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

