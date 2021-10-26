Putnam Investments LLC Has $553.12 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,348,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,563 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 0.9% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.64% of General Motors worth $553,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

GM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 94,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,283,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

