Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.92.

TSE STN opened at C$68.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.82. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$37.46 and a 52 week high of C$72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The stock has a market cap of C$7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.88.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$940.66 million.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. Insiders sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

