Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%.

WHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 183,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.