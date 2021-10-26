Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

WHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $324.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 116.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at $486,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at $349,000. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

