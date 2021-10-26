Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Limited Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS.
NYSE:BABA opened at $176.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.75.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
