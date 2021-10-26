Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Limited Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BABA. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

NYSE:BABA opened at $176.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.