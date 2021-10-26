Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Vroom, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vroom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of VRM opened at $20.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vroom has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $53.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth $83,358,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 77,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

