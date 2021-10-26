Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kemper Co. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kemper in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

