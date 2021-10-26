Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Increased by Analyst

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

NYSE MRO opened at $16.78 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

