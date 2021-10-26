Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Decreased by Piper Sandler

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for William Penn Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Crowley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for William Penn Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

WMPN opened at $12.30 on Monday. William Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other William Penn Bancorp news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 8,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,114.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannine Cimino acquired 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,174.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,008 shares of company stock worth $193,220 over the last three months.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.