Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Shares of ALLY opened at $51.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7,311.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 766,509 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 270.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

