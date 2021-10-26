Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.24 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.41.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $241.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.29. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total transaction of $752,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,627 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

