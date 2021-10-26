Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the chip maker will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $200.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,344,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,048,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $259,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

