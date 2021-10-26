Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTDR. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Matador Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

