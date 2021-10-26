QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $102,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $2,755,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 27.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,114. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $121.05 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $150.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

